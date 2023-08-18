Officials providing update on West Kelowna wildfire after structures destroyed overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Structures have been lost and thousands of people have been ordered to leave their homes in both West Kelowna and Kelowna, following explosive overnight growth in the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Officials are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to provide an update. Global News will hold the live stream in this article.

Officials confirmed early Friday what many who had been watching from across the lake had been speculating at around 3 a.m. Friday, structures had been lost. Traders Cove is expected to be the area that incurred the most damage.

Currently, there are evacuation orders in place for 2,462 properties and evacuation alerts for 4,801 properties, according to Central Okanagan emergency services.

6:13 West Kelowna wildfire to be “very dramatic” overnight says fire chief

Aided by high winds and dry conditions, the fire that started in the mountains above West Kelowna roared into residential areas within the Central Okanagan Regional District and City of West Kelowna boundaries early Thursday night. Embers from McDougall were seen travelling Okanagan Lake and it’s believed that two fires sparked in Kelowna were caused by it.

This lead to more evacuation orders issued in Kelowna overnight.

1:21 B.C. wildfires: Structures lost in West Kelowna as thousands forced to flee amid new fires

Properties in the Hidden Lake and Still Pond area have been placed under Evacuation Order as crews respond to fires in the Clifton/McKinley areas of Kelowna. These properties have been tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

An overnight evacuation centre was opened at Prospera Place overnight, where evacuees could shelter. Emergency Support Service reception centres are expected to reopen in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Vernon this morning.