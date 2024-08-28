Motel goes up in flames in Vernon, B.C., no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

A fire raged through a motel in Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Blue Stream Motel around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and found a fire had fully engulfed the upper northern level of the building.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said officers and personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue and the BC Ambulance Service were called in and officers cleared the southern level of the building.

“Once it was safe to do so, the northern part of the building was cleared by fire personnel,” Cpl. Tania Finn, medial relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a release.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At this time, all persons are accounted for and no injuries or fatalities were reported.”

0:30 No injuries reported in Hope, B.C. motel fire

The investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online.