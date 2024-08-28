Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Motel goes up in flames in Vernon, B.C., no injuries reported

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 5:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire crews battle fire overnight at Vernon motel'
Fire crews battle fire overnight at Vernon motel
Fire crews in the North Okanagan battled a motel fire Tuesday night. The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at the Blue Stream Motel on 32nd Street in Vernon.
A fire raged through a motel in Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Blue Stream Motel around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and found a fire had fully engulfed the upper northern level of the building.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said officers and personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue and the BC Ambulance Service were called in and officers cleared the southern level of the building.

“Once it was safe to do so, the northern part of the building was cleared by fire personnel,” Cpl. Tania Finn, medial relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a release.

“At this time, all persons are accounted for and no injuries or fatalities were reported.”

Click to play video: 'No injuries reported in Hope, B.C. motel fire'
No injuries reported in Hope, B.C. motel fire
The investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online.

