Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

David Hall charged with murder in death of Kwikwetlem Coun. Stephanie Patterson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 3:57 pm
Missing coquitlam people View image in full screen
David Hall has been charged with murder in the death of Kwikwetlem First Nation Coun. Stephanie Patterson. Coquitlam RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation councillor.

Homicide investigators confirmed Wednesday that Stephanie Patterson, 44, was the victim of a homicide after her body was found in a rural area of Mission, B.C., on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: Two unsolved murders'
Crime Stoppers Cold Cases: Two unsolved murders

Patterson had been reported missing on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Court records published Thursday show that prosecutors have now charged David Hall with murder. The murder is alleged to have taken place in Mission on Friday.

When Patterson disappeared, police initially said they were also looking for Hall, 57, and that the two were believed to be travelling in a Honda Ridgeline.

Investigators later said they had located Hall and the vehicle on Monday, and that a — at the time unnamed — person had been arrested.

Click to play video: 'Blood Reserve runners finish cross-Canada run for MMIWM'
Blood Reserve runners finish cross-Canada run for MMIWM

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Wednesday that the suspect remained in custody.

Trending Now

Police have not said if or how Hall and Patterson were connected.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kwikwetlem First Nation Chief Ron Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee thanked police for their work and asked for privacy.

Story continues below advertisement

Records show Hall is due in Abbotsford provincial court next Wednesday.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Kwikwetlem Councillor as Stephanie Hall. In fact her name is Stephanie Patterson. Global News regrets the error. 

More on Crime
IHITIntegrated Homicide Investigation Teammurder chargeStephanie Pattersonstephanie patterson homicideDavid HallDavid Hall murderKwiwketlemStephanie Patterson missingStephanie Patterson murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices