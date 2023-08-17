Menu

Canada

Trudeau to convene urgent ministers’ meeting on N.W.T. wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2023 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'City of Yellowknife ordered to evacuate due to nearby N.W.T. wildfires'
City of Yellowknife ordered to evacuate due to nearby N.W.T. wildfires
WATCH ABOVE: The Northwest Territories has ordered the evacuation of the city of Yellowknife and some of the surrounding area as wildfires approaches. Jayme Doll reports from the northern city and speaks with residents now preparing to flee.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire.

The evacuation order issued late Wednesday applies to Yellowknife, which has a population of about 20,000 people, as well as the nearby communities of Ndilo and Dettah.

Trudeau, who is on vacation in Tofino, B.C., updated his itinerary Thursday to include an urgent meeting of the incident response group, a cabinet committee that typically consists of senior ministers and top officials.

But it’s not yet clear who else is expected to be in attendance.

An update on the discussions is expected this afternoon.

Residents of Yellowknife and neighbouring communities have been ordered to leave by noon on Friday, and reception centres for Yellowknife evacuees are set to open at noon Thursday in three Alberta communities.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'NWT wildfires: Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate city'
NWT wildfires: Yellowknife residents ordered to evacuate city
