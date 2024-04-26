New initiative launched to prevent human-caused wildfires, grassfires in northern Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

A new initiative aimed at preventing human-caused wildfires and grassfires has been launched in northern Saskatchewan.

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) have launched a campaign to bolster public awareness about wildfire prevention following a key recommendation by PAGC’s Wildfire Task Force.

“Human-caused fires devastate our communities, landscapes, and wildlife. We’re ensuring our prevention messages deeply resonate within our communities by integrating our languages and the voices of our local leaders into our educational efforts,” said PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte in a release. “This campaign is about transforming awareness into action.”

According to the release, this new initiative will roll out a series of educational materials, including radio segments accessible in both English and the local languages, as well as social media and education provided to schools.

“Together, we are joining forces to encourage every person to take extra care to prevent wildfires and grass fires this spring. Our combined efforts go a long way in helping to reduce the occurrence of wildfires and grass fires,” stated SPSA president and fire commissioner Marlo Pritchard. “Our partnership with PAGC is a testament to our shared commitment to safeguarding the people, property and resources of Saskatchewan.”

The fire prevention campaign is scheduled to run between May and June.