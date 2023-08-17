B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna state of emergency declared as 68 homes on evacuation order

A local state of emergency has been declared for West Kelowna due to a nearby wildfire.
The McDougall Creek blaze is estimated at 300 hectares in size, up from 64 hectares on Wednesday, and is classified as “out of control.”
On Wednesday night, the City of West Kelowna issued an evacuation alert for 4,800 properties in the area, including Westbank First Nation.
On Thursday afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for 68 properties, and the affected residents were told to leave the area immediately.
All properties accessed off Bear Creek Road to the north of Parkinson Road are affected, including:
- Dougmac Road
- Petterson Road
- Rose Valley Road
- 1045 Bear Creek Road
- 2740 Smith Creek Road
- 2850 Dixie Road
- 1075 Bear Creek Road
- 495 Bear Creek Road
- 525 Bear Creek Road
- 551 Bear Creek Road
- 573 Bear Creek Road
- 611 Bear Creek Road
- 674 Bear Creek Road
- 724 Bear Creek Road
- 779 Bear Creek Road
- 875 Bear Creek Road
- 944 Bear Creek Road
Properties on Parkinson Road itself are not affected.
Further, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the evacuation alert was expanded to include areas north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing.
More than 5,700 properties have now been placed on evacuation alert in the following communities:
- Bartley Road
- Bear Creek Provincial Park
- Caesars Landing
- Pine Point
- Raymer Bay
- Rose Valley
- Sailview Bay
- Shannon Woods
- Smith Creek
- Tallus Ridge
- Traders Cove
- West Kelowna Estates
- West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park
- Wilsons Landing
- Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9
- Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10
- Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site
“Residents must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice and be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time,” said Emergency Operations.
“Get ready and make arrangements for pets and livestock and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.”
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight, which may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.
For a map showing the affected properties, visit Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.
You can find information on how to prepare for an evacuation here.
