B.C. wildfires: West Kelowna state of emergency declared as 68 homes on evacuation order

Send this page to someone via email

A local state of emergency has been declared for West Kelowna due to a nearby wildfire.

The McDougall Creek blaze is estimated at 300 hectares in size, up from 64 hectares on Wednesday, and is classified as “out of control.”

On Wednesday night, the City of West Kelowna issued an evacuation alert for 4,800 properties in the area, including Westbank First Nation.

2:57 Province predicts tough wildfire days ahead for B.C.

On Thursday afternoon, an evacuation order was issued for 68 properties, and the affected residents were told to leave the area immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

All properties accessed off Bear Creek Road to the north of Parkinson Road are affected, including:

Dougmac Road

Petterson Road

Rose Valley Road

1045 Bear Creek Road

2740 Smith Creek Road

2850 Dixie Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

495 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road

Properties on Parkinson Road itself are not affected.

6:28 B.C. wildfires: Next 24 to 48 hours could be the most challenging of the summer

Further, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the evacuation alert was expanded to include areas north of Traders Cove up to and including Caesars Landing.

More than 5,700 properties have now been placed on evacuation alert in the following communities:

Bartley Road

Bear Creek Provincial Park

Caesars Landing

Pine Point

Raymer Bay

Rose Valley

Sailview Bay

Shannon Woods

Smith Creek

Tallus Ridge

Traders Cove

West Kelowna Estates

West Kelowna Industrial and Business Park

Wilsons Landing

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#9

Portions of Westbank First Nation IR#10

Portions of the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area south of Bear Creek Main Forest Service Road, including the Bear Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Site

2:56 Keremeos area fires merge into large blaze

“Residents must be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice and be prepared to be away from their home for an extended period of time,” said Emergency Operations.

Story continues below advertisement

“Get ready and make arrangements for pets and livestock and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.”

Have a plan of where you will go should you need to evacuate. Be prepared by having grab-and-go bags ready in the event you need to leave quickly. Stay informed about the situation from official sources and follow direction from your local authority. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 17, 2023

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts advising of gusty winds Thursday and overnight, which may worsen wildfire conditions and possible new fire starts.

For a map showing the affected properties, visit Central Okanagan Emergency Operations.

You can find information on how to prepare for an evacuation here.