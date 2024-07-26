Saskatchewan’s provincial fire ban lifted

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) has lifted the provincial fire ban.
The SPSA said that due to the cooler weather and recent rainfall, the ban was lifted as of noon Friday.
The ban is lifted on all Crown land, provincial parks, provincial recreation sites north of the provincial forest boundary and the northern Saskatchewan administration district.
But the SPSA reminds people that some provincial parks, municipalities and RMs may have their own local fire ban, restriction or advisory in place.
Municipalities and provincial parks are encouraged to monitor the fire conditions locally and implement bans or restrictions as needed.
“After this weather system passes and hazards increase, the public is reminded to remain attentive to preventing new wildfires while enjoying our provincial forests,” SPSA vice-president of operations Steve Roberts said.
If you spot a wildfire the SPSA asks that you report it at 1-800-667-9660.
