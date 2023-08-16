Menu

Crime

Arrest made in break-and-enter case where sleeping Calgarian woke up to find stranger on her bed

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 12:10 pm
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters. The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
One month after a Calgarian in the Renfrew community woke up to find a strange man sitting next to her on her bed, police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with the case.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on July 7. Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Fourth Street Northeast after someone reported “an unknown man who had unlawfully entered a residence.”

“It is believed the victim, who was alone in her residence at the time, awoke to find the suspect in her bedroom,” police said. “The suspect is believed to have broken into the residence, entered the victim’s bedroom and removed some of his clothing before sitting on her bed.

“The victim was woken up and startled by the suspect. She began to chase him out of her residence and immediately contacted police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect then ran away.

Brent Bear Shirt, 34, has since been arrested and charged with one count of break and enter with intent.

Anyone with information about this break and enter or other similar incidents is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

