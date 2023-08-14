UPDATE: Suspect arrested, guns seized after ‘shelter in place’ order issued in Mill Woods

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects were arrested and guns seized after the Edmonton Police Service issued a shelter in place order late Monday afternoon for a neighbourhood in Mill Woods.

Just after 4 p.m., police ordered people living in the area of 48th Street and 28th Avenue to “shelter in place” as officers tried to find a suspect seen carrying a gun in that part of southeast Edmonton.

People in the neighbourhood of Weinlos were told to “shelter themselves indoors immediately as there is a male suspect with a firearm in the area.”

The suspect was on a bicycle and wearing a green hoodie, a hat and sunglasses. Police said he was seen carrying a long gun and a duffle bag.

“The EPS tactical section along with other police resources are circulating the area to locate him,” police said.

An hour later, police said officers had apprehended a suspect.

A home was contained just before 5 p.m. and two men were taken into custody.

Two firearms were seized from the location and residents are no longer required to shelter in place, police said.

Police said no further information was available as the investigation is underway.