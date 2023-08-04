Menu

‘Suspected intoxication’: 2 naked people reportedly walk on DVP during rush hour

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 9:00 am
Police cruisers are seen on the Don Valley Parkway Friday morning. View image in full screen
Police cruisers are seen on the Don Valley Parkway Friday morning. MTO
Two naked people were reportedly walking on the Don Valley Parkway during rush hour Friday morning, prompting a response from Toronto police.

Police said they received reports of the incident at around 8:17 a.m. on the DVP around Eastern Avenue.

Police said the two people were reportedly walking southbound in the northbound lakes.

Drivers were urged to use cation as officers responded.

Police said officers were able to locate one of the individuals involved who had no clothes on, and added that paramedics were assessing them.

Police said it’s believed they were intoxicated.

The second person was not found.

