‘Suspected intoxication’: 2 naked people reportedly walk on DVP during rush hour

Two naked people were reportedly walking on the Don Valley Parkway during rush hour Friday morning, prompting a response from Toronto police.

Police said they received reports of the incident at around 8:17 a.m. on the DVP around Eastern Avenue.

Police said the two people were reportedly walking southbound in the northbound lakes.

Drivers were urged to use cation as officers responded.

Police said officers were able to locate one of the individuals involved who had no clothes on, and added that paramedics were assessing them.

Police said it’s believed they were intoxicated.

The second person was not found.

HAZARD: UPDATE

DVP + Eastern Av

– Police are on scene and have located one person with no clothes on

– Suspected intoxication and they are being evaluated buy medics

– The second person has not been located

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 4, 2023