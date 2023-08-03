Thursday kicks of Fringe Festival in Saskatoon Broadway District

Send this page to someone via email

A ten-day festival kicks off in Saskatoon’s Broadway on Thursday evening, bringing theatre performances, art exhibits and food trucks to the district.

The Saskatoon Fringe Festival will run in W.E. Graham Park and 11th Street East from August 3 to 12 on weekdays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and weekends from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The festival will feature over 30 artisan vendors selling jewelry, paintings and prints and over 50 outdoor performances including acrobats, jugglers and musicians which will be free to see.

Eighteen live theatre performances will be held at The Refinery, The Broadway Theatre, and The Cosmopolitan Senior’s Centre. Tickets can be purchased at the sales offie in W.E. Graham Park during festival hours or at the door half an hour before the performance starts.

Tickets can also be purchased ahead of time at 25th Street Theatre Centre via ThunderTix.

Story continues below advertisement

A map of the 2023 Saskatoon Fringe Festival activities and vendors. Saskatoon Fringe Festival

Drew Mantyka, artist manager with 25th Street Theatre said Fringe allows the city to explore different art forms.

“It allows us to put interesting and unique forms of theatre and theatrical arts that you don’t normally get to see,” Mantyka said. “It’s the fringes of the artform if you will. It’s a safe, fun way to push those to the limits of what they can be.”

Ground Yoga will also be offering free outdoor flows at 11:00 a.m. on August 5 and 7.

A five-kilometre fun run through the festival site will be held the 6th.

1:23 Performers with 10-year-collabrative partnership return to Saskatoon for 2023 Fringe Festival

Festival general admission is $16 and youth 12 and under is $13.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can also purchase a ten-show pass for $140.

Ticket information and more festival details can be found at www.25thstreettheatre.org.

The festival will also have a 50/50 draw on August 25th of up to $50,000. One ticket can be purchased for $10, four for $20, 20 for $20 or 100 for $100.

On the last day of the festival, the Thelma Pepper Family walk will happen from the Fringe site down to the Meewasin trail in memory of the Saskatchewan photographer.