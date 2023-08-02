Menu

Crime

Arrest made in daylight shooting near Broadview and Danforth

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 2, 2023 8:02 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle.
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle.
Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a daylight shooting in Riverdale near Broadview and Danforth avenues.

On Monday just before 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Eastmount Avenue and Cambridge Avenue.

It is alleged that a male suspect pulled out a weapon and shot a female victim, then fled the area on a bicycle.

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

On Tuesday, police arrested 60-year-old Brian O’Donnell in connection with the incident.

O’Donnell is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Toronto police.

CrimeToronto PoliceTPStoronto police serviceToronto shootingRiverdaleCambridge shootingRiverdale ShootingBroadview and DanforthEastmount shooting
