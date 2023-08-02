Arrest made in daylight shooting near Broadview and Danforth

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a daylight shooting in Riverdale near Broadview and Danforth avenues.
On Monday just before 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Eastmount Avenue and Cambridge Avenue.
It is alleged that a male suspect pulled out a weapon and shot a female victim, then fled the area on a bicycle.
The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, police arrested 60-year-old Brian O’Donnell in connection with the incident.
O’Donnell is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm.
Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Toronto police.
