Crime

Teen sprays bear spray at officers during well-being call in Winnipeg: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 1, 2023 1:37 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after officers were sprayed with bear spray during a well-being call on Monday.

At 5:30 p.m. officers went to a home in the North Kildonan neighbourhood for a well-being call and spoke to the resident of the house.

Police say during the conversation a teen in the home confronted the two officers and unexpectedly sprayed bear spray directly in their faces.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and the officers as well as other residents were treated by paramedics for exposure.

The teen is facing charges and was released on an undertaking.

