Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body found in Quebec river where Ukrainian refugee went missing, mayor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2023 6:00 pm
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. View image in full screen
An SQ police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mayor southeast of Quebec City says a body has been found in the river where a Ukrainian refugee was reported missing nine days ago.

St-Anselme, Que., Mayor Yves Turgeon says provincial police told him that a body was recovered in the Etchemin River in his town.

Turgeon referred all other queries to Quebec provincial police, for which a spokesperson said authorities were working to retrieve the body.

Police have not named the missing man, but the Ukrainian Canadian Congress has said he is Sumit Shyder, a 21-year-old who had fled the war in Ukraine with his family and had been in Canada since the beginning of the month.

Click to play video: 'Young Ukrainian hockey players gear up for Quebec move'
Young Ukrainian hockey players gear up for Quebec move
Story continues below advertisement

Officials had spent nine days searching shores on foot and by helicopter, but police divers had been unable to go into the water because of the strong current.

Trending Now

The 21-year-old headed out for a swim on the evening of July 19 and his brother found his personal belongings and bicycle near the shore.

Shyder’s mother, twin brother and younger brother all live in the province, and it was his mother who reported him missing shortly before midnight.

More on Canada
Sureté du QuébecSQUkrainian refugeeQuebec DrowningSt-AnselmeMissing UkrainianEtchemin RivierMissing Ukrainian Quebec River
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices