Cold front to bring relief following ‘extremely hot’ conditions Friday in much of southern Ontario

A heat warning remains in place for a large part of southern Ontario with “extremely hot” conditions expected on Friday, though a cold front is expected to bring relief later in the day.

The heat warning covers areas including Barrie, the GTA, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, London, south to Windsor.

“Very humid conditions are expected today with humidex values in the upper thirties. Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching forty for many areas,” the warning states in part.

“Minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat…. Areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.”

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said while he’s not expecting records to be broken, it’s still very warm and humid.

“Not much relief overnight into Friday with temperatures remaining in the low 20s for many areas,” he said.

“Relief will come in the form of a cold front which will bring the chance of showers and the risk of thunderstorms by Friday afternoon for southwestern Ontario and during the early evening for the GTHA.”

Hull said some of the storms could be “on the strong side,” especially in southwestern Ontario, with the possibility of gusty winds and hail.

Hull said after the cold front passes late Friday, temperatures and humidity levels will be “much more comfortable” over the weekend, with some lingering showers Saturday.