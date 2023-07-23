Evacuation order expanded for Casper Creek wildfire west of Lillooet, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been expanded in the Casper Creek Area to include all residents in Seton Portage, B.C., and the Tsal’alh First Nation due to an out of control wildfire.

The Casper Creek fire is burning about 33 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Anderson Lake.

It was spotted on July 11, and has quickly grown into a “wildfire of note.” On Friday, the blaze was measured at 528 hectares. It has since spread on the east, northeast and southeast flanks, growing to 1,200 hectares in size.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and the Tsal’alh chief and council are ordering residents in the area to leave immediately.

View image in full screen Map of evacuation area. Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

They say local accommodations are limited and ask residents to make arrangements to stay with loved ones, if possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Evacuees are being asked to register at the Lillooet District Rec Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service says 30 firefighters and multiple helicopters, working in steep and challenging terrain, bucketed water on the blaze Saturday,