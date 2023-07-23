SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Evacuation order expanded for Casper Creek wildfire west of Lillooet, B.C.

By Alex Fuster Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 12:47 pm
The effects of wildfire smoke on your health
As B.C. battles wildfires Global News Morning speaks with respirologist Dr. Don Sin about the impact wildfire smoke can have on the most vulnerable.
An evacuation order has been expanded in the Casper Creek Area to include all residents in Seton Portage, B.C., and the Tsal’alh First Nation due to an out of control wildfire.

The Casper Creek fire is burning about 33 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Anderson Lake.

It was spotted on July 11, and has quickly grown into a “wildfire of note.” On Friday, the blaze was measured at 528 hectares. It has since spread on the east, northeast and southeast flanks, growing to 1,200 hectares in size.

The Squamish-Lillooet Regional District and the Tsal’alh chief and council are ordering residents in the area to leave immediately.

Map of evacuation area. Squamish-Lillooet Regional District View image in full screen
Map of evacuation area. Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

They say local accommodations are limited and ask residents to make arrangements to stay with loved ones, if possible.

Evacuees are being asked to register at the Lillooet District Rec Centre.

The BC Wildfire Service says 30 firefighters and multiple helicopters, working in steep and challenging terrain, bucketed water on the blaze Saturday,

