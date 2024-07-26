SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Wildfires prompt air quality warnings for much of southern B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
Health Matters: Wildfire smoke exposure
Dr. Chris Carlsten from UBC's faculty of medicine discusses the risks posed by wildfire smoke and the steps people can take to protect themselves.
Share

As wildfires continue to burn throughout B.C. and in the Rocky Mountains, Environment Canada has issued several air quality bulletins for southern regions of the province.

The advisories are in effect for most of southeastern British Columbia, areas around Kamloops and Ashcroft, Princeton and the Highway 3 corridor through Manning Park, and southern and western Vancouver Island.

The advisories are expected to remain in effect for at least the next 24-48 hours.

Smoky skies bulletins (grey) are in place for much of Southern B.C. View image in full screen
Smoky skies bulletins (grey) are in place for much of Southern B.C. Environment Canada

The fine particles in wildfire smoke can pose a health risk, especially to seniors, pregnant women and young children.

Dr. Chris Carlsten, the head of respiratory medicine at the University of British Columbia, said they’re also dangerous for people who already have respiratory issues.

“Those people that have pre-existing conditions and their airways may already be compromised by asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), they’ve got less reserve, they’ve already got it compromised by an existing disease, and this can tip people over the edge into an asthma attack or a COPD exacerbation,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Venables Valley residents take stock of wildfire damage'
Venables Valley residents take stock of wildfire damage

Carlsten warned that early research has begun to show that long-term exposure to wildfire smoke can also lead to developing diseases such as asthma, COPD and lung cancer.

“Unfortunately, it is starting to show that the same types of disease that occurs from long-term effects of traffic (pollution) … those same kind of long effects are true for fire smoke, unfortunately.”

Environment Canada is urging people to pay attention to how they are feeling, and to consider reducing or stopping strenuous outdoor activities if they begin to feel unwell.

It’s also urging people to stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and keep cool. Well-fitting N95 masks can also help reduce exposure.

 

