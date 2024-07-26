B.C. wildfires: Barkerville area residents can return home as order downgraded to alert

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation order for the Barkerville area has now been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued the notice on Friday, five days after all residents and visitors were ordered to leave due to the Antler Creek wildfire.

Residents should stay out of active wildfire zones and watch for livestock on the roads as fences may have been damaged.

Air quality remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area, the operations centre said.

Residents must be prepared to leave the area at a moment’s notice if the alert is upgraded to an order on short notice.

The Barkerville Historic Site remains closed until further notice.