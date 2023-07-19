With future secured, Surrey Police Service set to address public

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s public safety minister ended months of uncertainty for Surrey residents on Wednesday, forcing Surrey’s mayor and council to reverse its decision to keep the RCMP, and instead complete the transition to its municipal police force.

“The city chose the path they wanted to take and they presented their plan for how they proposed to do it. The question in front of me was, is their plan safe?” Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the City of Surrey has failed to meet mandatory requirements to go back to the RCMP. That puts people at risk.”

Surrey’s policing conflict dates back to the days of former mayor Doug McCallum, who pledged to cast aside the Surrey RCMP detachment and moved to replace it with a new municipal force. At the time, current Mayor Brenda Locke supported the plan.

The SPS was born amid some public and political protest, and is in the process of becoming the city’s police of jurisdiction. The force put its first boots on the ground late in 2021.

Locke, however, had grown increasingly concerned about the transparency of decision-making within council, and the costs of the SPS — estimated to be at least $30 million more per year than keeping the RCMP.

Last fall, she won Surrey’s municipal election on a promise to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction and disband the SPS. She has since doubled down and tripled down on that pledge, despite Farnworth’s April recommendation that Surrey proceed with the SPS.

Global News sent a camera to Surrey city hall to speak with Locke, but was told she would not appear on camera Wednesday. In a news release, she called Farnworth’s decision “disappointing, misguided and based on inaccurate assumptions.”

“What has occurred today is the undermining of a local government duly elected by its residents. The actions of the Solicitor General should serve as a warning to the autonomy of all municipalities in B.C.,” she said.

McCallum, however, Surrey’s former mayor and SPS champion, applauded Farnworth’s decision, claiming it demonstrates his own commitment, and that of his Safe Surrey Coalition, to fulfilling their 2018 election promise.

“Today’s decision by the province reaffirms that this is the best choice for public safety in our city, and it marks a momentous occasion,” he said in a Wednesday news release.

“We are delighted to see our vision become a reality, and we are grateful for the support we have received from the Province throughout this process.”

Current Surrey Coun. Mandeep Nagra said the entire debacle has been “divisive” since the October election.

“It is now time to come together, heal wounds, and work collaboratively for the best public safety for all of Surrey’s residents and neighborhoods,” he wrote.

The province’s April recommendation against keeping the RCMP cited provincewide staffing shortages within the Mounties. Farnworth’s key concern was that if Surrey replenished its RCMP detachment, it would pull from other detachments, possibly creating or exacerbating safety concerns.

The RCMP has lost about 140 members since the SPS kicked off.

According to B.C.’s Policing and Security branch, however, the SPS could take three more years to hire enough officers to act as a “standalone” police force without destabilizing police services in the city.

A transition to the SPS at this stage is estimated to cost $235 million, plus the additional annual $30 million above the bill for the subsidized RCMP.

Farnworth reaffirmed his offer of $150 million in financial support to Surrey on Wednesday, to minimize the impact on the city’s taxpayers.

“Moving forward with the Surrey police will prevent a crisis in policing in the City of Surrey, without enough police officers on the ground to keep people in Surrey safe and a reduction of police officers across the province,” he said.

“Effective collaboration between the city, the Surrey Police Service and the RCMP is essential to continue the transition, and I have made it clear to all parties that I expect them to work together to achieve our common goal of safety for people in Surrey.”