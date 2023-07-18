Menu

Crime

Maple Ridge equine therapy charity loses its ‘workhorse’ after tractor stolen

By Elizabeth McSheffrey & Christa Dao Global News
Posted July 18, 2023 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge horse charity hit by thief'
Maple Ridge horse charity hit by thief
Tractor stolen in the middle of the night, a blow to a Maple Ridge charity that offers therapeutic horse rides to neurodivergent kids. Christa Dao reports.
A Maple Ridge charity that offers professional equine therapy programming has lost what it describes as its “workhorse,” its tractor having been stolen in the dead of night last week.

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association gives children and adults with physical, mental, emotional or social challenges a chance to ride horses, or take part in interaction-based counselling in a safe and qualified environment.

Someone burgled its tractor around 3 a.m. on July 14, however, leaving the non-profit with a busted fence and an uphill battle to keep its fields and trails in good shape.

“As you can see, we have a lot of fields, a lot of things that we need to mow. The tractor is sort of the workhorse on this property,” said Jen Hopia, barn manager.

“Blackberry season is coming and it’s just a necessity. We can’t even go a day without turning on that tractor.”

Click to play video: 'Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft'
Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft

Surveillance footage from the property doesn’t capture the actual theft of the 2007 John Deere Front-End Loader, but appears to show a suspect rummaging and searching the property. The tractor is believed to have disappeared in under five minutes.

The estimated cost to replace it — about $10,000.

“That’s just money we don’t have. We don’t have 10 grand. We don’t have five grand for a tractor,” said Hopia.

“It was quite devastating. I came out here early, just noticed that the locks on a couple of our barns had been busted off with a pry bar sitting right next to it.”

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam RCMP looking for suspect who stole $150K in machinery'
Coquitlam RCMP looking for suspect who stole $150K in machinery

Maple Ridge RCMP did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline.

Meanwhile, North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association staffer Estelle Gonzales said the theft has been a bit of a “shock” for everyone and has taken a toll on their family.

“She loves riding on Gemma. It’s made a really positive impact in her life and she just looks forward to it all the time,” they said of their younger sister.

“It’s certainly a shame. It’s something that makes you angry and it’s just not nice to hear.”

Maple Ridge CrimeMaple Ridge RCMPMaple Ridge charityMaple Ridge horse therapyMaple Ridge theftNorth Fraser Therapeutic Riding Associationtractor stolen Maple Ridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

