Maple Ridge equine therapy charity loses its ‘workhorse’ after tractor stolen

A Maple Ridge charity that offers professional equine therapy programming has lost what it describes as its “workhorse,” its tractor having been stolen in the dead of night last week.

The North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association gives children and adults with physical, mental, emotional or social challenges a chance to ride horses, or take part in interaction-based counselling in a safe and qualified environment.

Someone burgled its tractor around 3 a.m. on July 14, however, leaving the non-profit with a busted fence and an uphill battle to keep its fields and trails in good shape.

“As you can see, we have a lot of fields, a lot of things that we need to mow. The tractor is sort of the workhorse on this property,” said Jen Hopia, barn manager.

“Blackberry season is coming and it’s just a necessity. We can’t even go a day without turning on that tractor.”

Surveillance footage from the property doesn’t capture the actual theft of the 2007 John Deere Front-End Loader, but appears to show a suspect rummaging and searching the property. The tractor is believed to have disappeared in under five minutes.

The estimated cost to replace it — about $10,000.

“That’s just money we don’t have. We don’t have 10 grand. We don’t have five grand for a tractor,” said Hopia.

“It was quite devastating. I came out here early, just noticed that the locks on a couple of our barns had been busted off with a pry bar sitting right next to it.”

Maple Ridge RCMP did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline.

Meanwhile, North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association staffer Estelle Gonzales said the theft has been a bit of a “shock” for everyone and has taken a toll on their family.

“She loves riding on Gemma. It’s made a really positive impact in her life and she just looks forward to it all the time,” they said of their younger sister.

“It’s certainly a shame. It’s something that makes you angry and it’s just not nice to hear.”