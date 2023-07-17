Police pursuit involving moped leads to charges for wanted Guelph man

A police chase involving a moped led to the arrest of a man who was wanted on outstanding charges.
A Guelph Police Service officer was patrolling Lane Street Sunday morning when a gas-powered moped, being driven by a man without a helmet, drove by the cruiser.
Investigators say a police chase ensued but ended as the moped drove onto a sidewalk, then into a park. It was eventually stopped on Meyer Drive.
The investigation into the driver of the moped revealed that he was wanted by police in another jurisdiction.
A 39-year-old from Guelph was arrested and charged. He will be in a Guelph court on Sept 1.
