Vehicle leaves Deerfoot Trail, crashes into building near Heritage Drive

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 1:50 pm
An overturned vehicle against a building in the East Fairview Industrial Park following a July 17 crash along southbound Deerfoot Trail approaching Heritage Drive Southeast. View image in full screen
An overturned vehicle against a building in the East Fairview Industrial Park following a July 17 crash along southbound Deerfoot Trail approaching Heritage Drive Southeast. Global News
EMS officials confirm a driver is in stable condition after a Monday morning crash along Deerfoot Trail that ended with a vehicle on its roof resting against a business.

The crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m. after a vehicle left the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, crashed through a chain link fence on the west side of the highway, and struck a building just north of the Heritage Drive Southeast overpass.

The age and gender of the driver have not been released and EMS have not indicated if the driver was taken to hospital.

Several windows of the building, located in the East Fairview Industrial Park, were shattered in the collision. The full extent of the damage to the building has not been confirmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

More to come…

