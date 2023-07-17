Vehicle leaves Deerfoot Trail, crashes into building near Heritage Drive

Send this page to someone via email

EMS officials confirm a driver is in stable condition after a Monday morning crash along Deerfoot Trail that ended with a vehicle on its roof resting against a business.

The crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m. after a vehicle left the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, crashed through a chain link fence on the west side of the highway, and struck a building just north of the Heritage Drive Southeast overpass.

The age and gender of the driver have not been released and EMS have not indicated if the driver was taken to hospital.

Several windows of the building, located in the East Fairview Industrial Park, were shattered in the collision. The full extent of the damage to the building has not been confirmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

