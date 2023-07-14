Hinton RCMP arrest armed man in stolen vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Hinton, Alta., man is facing almost a dozen charges after police found a man in possession of a stolen truck, a firearm and ammunition.

Mounties say on July 6 at 1:25 a.m., the Hinton RCMP crime reduction unit was making routine patrols in the town of Hinton when a red Ford Super Duty truck was seen fuelling up at a gas station.

Police say when they looked up the licence plate, they found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Athabasca, Alta., on July 5.

The driver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and police say when he was searched, they located a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun tucked into his pants.

View image in full screen Photo of the shotgun and ammunition Hinton RCMP seized during an arrest on July 6. Handout / Alberta RCMP

Police said in a statement Thursday evening that the firearm was found to be loaded and a search of the vehicle produced more ammunition for the shotgun.

Andrew Brietze, 34, a resident of Hinton, was charged with, possession of property less than $5,000, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with tampered serial number, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and two counts of failing to comply with release order condition.

Brietze remains in custody and his next court date is July 19, at the Alberta court of justice in Hinton.