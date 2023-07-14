Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hinton RCMP arrest armed man in stolen vehicle

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 14, 2023 11:51 am
Photo of the shotgun and ammunition Hinton RCMP seized during an arrest on July 6. View image in full screen
Photo of the shotgun and ammunition Hinton RCMP seized during an arrest on July 6. Handout / Alberta RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Hinton, Alta., man is facing almost a dozen charges after police found a man in possession of a stolen truck, a firearm and ammunition.

Mounties say on July 6 at 1:25 a.m., the Hinton RCMP crime reduction unit was making routine patrols in the town of Hinton when a red Ford Super Duty truck was seen fuelling up at a gas station.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods'
Edmonton police fire at suspect during carjacking spree, ends with truck crashed in Mill Woods

Police say when they looked up the licence plate, they found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Athabasca, Alta., on July 5.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and police say when he was searched, they located a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun tucked into his pants.

Photo of the shotgun and ammunition Hinton RCMP seized during an arrest on July 6. View image in full screen
Photo of the shotgun and ammunition Hinton RCMP seized during an arrest on July 6. Handout / Alberta RCMP

Police said in a statement Thursday evening that the firearm was found to be loaded and a search of the vehicle produced more ammunition for the shotgun.

Andrew Brietze, 34, a resident of Hinton, was charged with, possession of property less than $5,000, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with tampered serial number, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized and two counts of failing to comply with release order condition.

Click to play video: 'Federal government unveils 1st phase of gun buyback program'
Federal government unveils 1st phase of gun buyback program
Story continues below advertisement

Brietze remains in custody and his next court date is July 19, at the Alberta court of justice in Hinton.

Related News
FirearmHintonShotgunAmmunitionAthabascaHinton RCMPAlberta Court of JusticeCrime Reduction UnitPossession of a Stolen Vehicle12 gaugeAndrew BrietzeFord Super Duty truck
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices