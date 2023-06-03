Menu

Crime

Heated fight in Winnipeg ends with machete, shotgun seized: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 3, 2023 6:00 pm
Winnipeg police say a heated armed fight resulted in the seizure of a machete and shotgun. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a heated armed fight resulted in the seizure of a machete and shotgun. File / Global News
Winnipeg police say a heated armed fight in Norwood resulted in the seizure of a machete and shotgun.

On Friday at 5:30 p.m., officers went to the area of Dubuc Street and Braemar Avenue for the report of a fight involving a group of males, two of whom were armed.

Officers found three men who appeared to be engaged in a mutual fight, one of the men, a 29-year-old had a machete.

Police say the man dropped the weapon to the ground when asked and was arrested without incident.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was rendered unconscious after being assaulted by a 22-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for a minor upper-body injury.

Police say a fourth suspect had fled before their arrival but officers did find a 19-year-old man near Niverville Avenue and Hill Street and safely arrested him without incident. During his arrest, a concealed 12-guage shotgun was seized as evidence.

Through the investigation, officers learned the suspects, who were all previously known to one another, got into a physical fight after a verbal dispute escalated.

A 19-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 29-year-old man from Peguis were arrested and are facing charges. They were both released on undertakings.

CrimeManitobaWinnipeg crimeWeaponsWPSFightMacheteNorwoodArmed Fight
