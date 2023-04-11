Saskatoon police shut down road Saturday after man threatened woman with shotgun

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service blocked traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road Saturday morning after a 24-year-old man was threatening people with a shotgun.

Police found a 22-year-old woman who had escaped from the residence after she was assaulted by a man still inside.

Read more: Persons of interest have been in contact with Saskatoon police in connection with 2022 shooting

The suspect was arrested at 9:15 a.m. and faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition were recovered during a search of the residence.