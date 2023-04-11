Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police shut down road Saturday after man threatened woman with shotgun

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 5:33 pm
The Saskatoon Police Service is currently investigating an assault that involved a machete on Friday night. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service blocked traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road Saturday morning after a 24-year-old man was threatening people with a shotgun. . File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatoon Police Service blocked traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road Saturday morning after a 24-year-old man was threatening people with a shotgun.

Police found a 22-year-old woman who had escaped from the residence after she was assaulted by a man still inside.

Read more: Persons of interest have been in contact with Saskatoon police in connection with 2022 shooting

The suspect was arrested at 9:15 a.m. and faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition were recovered during a search of the residence.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police investigate after parking attendant attacked at SaskTel Centre'
Saskatoon police investigate after parking attendant attacked at SaskTel Centre
Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeAssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceGun ViolenceSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon Assaultsaskatoon patrol
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers