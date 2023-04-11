Saskatoon police shut down road Saturday after man threatened woman with shotgun

The Saskatoon Police Service blocked traffic in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road Saturday morning after a 24-year-old man was threatening people with a shotgun.
Police found a 22-year-old woman who had escaped from the residence after she was assaulted by a man still inside.
The suspect was arrested at 9:15 a.m. and faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats to cause death, careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
A 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition were recovered during a search of the residence.
