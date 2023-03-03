SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5 Saskatoon

Saskatoon pharmacist charged with drug trafficking: investigation

Posted March 3, 2023
A Saskatoon Police Investigation proved 24,000 narcotics have gone missing from a Saskatoon pharmacy between September 2022 and January 2023.
Advertisement
Video Home