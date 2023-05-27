Menu

Crime

Man tried to sell shotgun to diners at restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 10:29 am
Police say officers seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition. View image in full screen
Police say officers seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition. PRP
Police say they have seized hundreds of rounds of ammunition and found both a crossbow and a shotgun after investigating weapons trafficking in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police said their investigation began in early May. Officers were told a man had tried to sell a shotgun and ammunition to people dining at a restaurant in Mississauga.

Investigators were quick to identify a suspect and carried out multiple search warrants, police said.

As a result of the searches, a 12-gauge Remmington 870 shotgun, a crossbow, arrows and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were all reportedly found.

Police said the suspect was banned from owning any weapons due to an assault charge in 2019.

On May 23, Peel police arrested a 46-year-old man and charged him with six offences, including weapons trafficking and breach of weapons prohibition order.

Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaPRPgun traffickingWeapons traffickingMississauga RestaurantMississauga police investigation
