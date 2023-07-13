Menu

Canada

Edmonton man charged with luring and child pornography

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 13, 2023 1:13 pm
Aarron Kowalchuk was arrested on June 20, with the help of Edmonton Police Service and is facing over a half a dozen charges including making child pornography.
Aarron Kowalchuk was arrested on June 20, with the help of Edmonton Police Service and is facing over a half a dozen charges including making child pornography. Handout / Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams
An Edmonton man, who police say was trying to meet children for sex, has been arrested by Alberta police.

Police said based on digital evidence obtained from the man’s phone, investigators believe children as young as nine may have been sexually assaulted.

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips

Aarron Kowalchuk, 34, was arrested at an Edmonton address on June 20, with the assistance of the Edmonton Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the internet child exploration unit of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, the man was found carrying a backpack with a conducted energy weapon.

Kowalchuk has been charged with child luring, arrangement of a sexual offence against a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of a prohibited device.

Kowalchuk remains in police custody.
In a statement Thursday, police said a forensic analysis of the man’s seized phone and other computer devices uncovered child sexual exploitation materials and incriminating online chat logs.

Investigators said they believe Kowalchuk was sending children sexually explicit materials and attempting to meet for sex. They allege Kowalchuk met and sexually assaulted at least two children who police have been unable to identify. They say these instances may have taken place in the Edmonton area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '8 arrested after months-long child pornography investigation in Alberta'
8 arrested after months-long child pornography investigation in Alberta

Kowalchuk remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14.

Police say anyone with information can contact their local police, or report their concern anonymously on cybertip.ca.

edmonton police serviceEdmontonChild PornographyIceALERTChild LuringAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsInternet Child ExploitationPossession of Child PornographySexual OffenceAarron Kowalchuk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

