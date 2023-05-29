Menu

Crime

Red Deer man charged with child luring and pornography, victim from Illinois: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 2:07 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer in charge during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Following a lengthy investigation by Red Deer, Alta., RCMP and Alert’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE), a Red Deer resident was arrested and charged with child luring and multiple child pornography crimes on May 11.

Mark Andrada, 20, has been charged with possession of child pornography; exporting child pornography; accessing child pornography; printing, publishing and making child pornography; and luring a child.

RCMP allege Andrada had sexually explicit chats online with a girl from Illinois.

Police said the victim was “sextorted” into giving photos and videos, which the accused attempted to sell.

RCMP confirmed that the FBI was involved in the investigation.

Andrada was released from custody but is set to appear in court on June 9.

If anyone has information on this matter, contact the Red Deer RCMP at (403) 406-2300 or the local police. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers.

RCMPAlberta crimeChild PornographyRed DeerIceALERTChild LuringRed Deer RCMPIllinoisRed Deer CrimeInternet Child Exploitation UnitMark Andrada
