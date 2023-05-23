Peterborough, Saskatchewan police arrest Regina man on child luring charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina, Sask., man faces child luring charges following a joint investigation between police in Saskatchewan and Peterborough, Ont.

Between May 10 and May 18, the Peterborough Police Service Internet child exploitation (ICE) unit and Saskatchewan ICE unit launched an online investigation that saw a Peterborough officer use a number of social media platforms.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Regina man on May 18. He was charged with four counts of child luring.

Police say the accused used a number of social media apps under the user name “Captain Canada” as well as his own name.

Saskatoon City Police say the man was held in custody and appeared in court on May 19. He was released on numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Regina again on June 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the Saskatchewan RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.