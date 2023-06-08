North Perth education worker charged with child luring

Send this page to someone via email

An education worker in Perth County is facing sexual offence charges, the Avon Maitland District School Board has confirmed to Global News.

“The Perth OPP informed us that they have charged an AMDSB employee from the North Perth area,” the board said in a statement to Global News.

The AMDSB said that the man is currently not working at a school.

“Student safety is a key priority of the AMDSB and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing any information that is requested,” the statement said.

Provincial police in Perth County say that they were contacted on May 21 about “inappropriate communication between a youth, and an adult employee of a local school board.”

Police say that this led to the arrest of a 48-year-old from North Perth. They have been charged with luring a person under 14 years of age by means of telecommunication and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

A spokesperson for Perth County OPP said they were not able to provide further information on the case.