Share

Share

Canada

Man arrested after Strathcona County RCMP locate firearms, drugs during traffic stop

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 5:45 pm
Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers. View image in full screen
Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Strathcona County RCMP are seeking information from the public after they found guns, drugs and cash, after pulling a man over in Sherwood Park Alta.

On June 29, the Strathcona County RCMP Crime Reduction Unit says they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 near Baseline Road, and were unable to confirm the identity of the driver.

Police say the driver was detained to continue the investigation and they found what appeared to be cocaine and the driver was arrested and searched.

Click to play video: 'Police officer nearly run over by out-of-control car during traffic stop'
Police officer nearly run over by out-of-control car during traffic stop

During a search of the vehicle, police say they located and seized two handguns, ammunition, over 77 grams of what they believe to be cocaine and Canadian currency.

Doente Campbell a 21-year-old Edmonton resident has been charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Click to play video: 'Teen charged with spitting on Abbotsford police during traffic stop'
Teen charged with spitting on Abbotsford police during traffic stop

Campbell was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Aug. 2.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

