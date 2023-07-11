Man arrested after Strathcona County RCMP locate firearms, drugs during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Strathcona County RCMP are seeking information from the public after they found guns, drugs and cash, after pulling a man over in Sherwood Park Alta.

On June 29, the Strathcona County RCMP Crime Reduction Unit says they conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 near Baseline Road, and were unable to confirm the identity of the driver.

Police say the driver was detained to continue the investigation and they found what appeared to be cocaine and the driver was arrested and searched.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they located and seized two handguns, ammunition, over 77 grams of what they believe to be cocaine and Canadian currency.

Doente Campbell a 21-year-old Edmonton resident has been charged with two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Campbell was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Aug. 2.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Strathcona County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.