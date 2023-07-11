Durham police announce $700K in drug seizures

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario have announced $700,000 in seized drugs after a six-week project.

Drug enforcement officers in Durham Region made the announcement on Tuesday, saying a “large quantity” of drugs had been seized.

Durham Regional Police said a joint investigation with Brantford police in May and June had probed cocaine trafficking. The work led to search warrants in Whitby, Toronto and Paris, Ont.

As a result of the searches, police alleged, 14 kgs of cocaine were seized, along with some MDMA, methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescription drugs. The total value is around $700,000, according to police.

Three people were arrested and now face various drug-related charges.