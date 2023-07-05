Meth, cocaine found in Kelowna home after Canada Day stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing on Canada Day in Kelowna paved the way for a significant cocaine and methamphetamine seizure, RCMP said.

The incident occurred July 1, just after 8 a.m., in the area of Richter Street and Coopland Crescent. Police said a victim of a targeted attack sustained significant but non-life-threatening wounds, was taken to hospital, and has since been released.

2:37 Knox Mountain Wildfire classified as under control after sparking on Canada Day

Police said during that investigation a nearby residence along with two vehicles associated with the investigation piqued their interest.

Story continues below advertisement

“Search warrants were written authorizing police to search the residence and vehicles related to the stabbing incident, which ultimately secured valuable evidence for the investigation and also yielded a notable amount of drugs consistent with drug trafficking,” RCMP said in a press release.

Police say they seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, approximately $33,000 in cash and other items related to drug trafficking.

2:11 Man sentenced for assault in connection with Kelowna homicide

Officers are preparing simultaneous investigations to be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service, including the assault with a weapon incident and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

“This investigation developed quickly and has progressed well because of a strong working partnership amongst several teams within the Kelowna RCMP,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier with media relations said.

“Nearly all of the individuals involved are not even from Kelowna, yet decided to bring their criminal behaviour here and try to tarnish what we considered a pretty successful and safe Canada Day long weekend for our residents and tourists alike.”