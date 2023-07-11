Winnipeg police seize cocaine, crack, two men charged

See more sharing options

Two Winnipeg men face various drug-related charges after police found cocaine and crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Winnipeg police say they tried to stop a vehicle driving near Main Street and Redwood Avenue in the city’s North End around 9 a.m. on July 6.

The car kept driving and officers saw the driver fiddling around inside the vehicle before stopping at Main Street and Selkirk Avenue, a press release says.

Police arrested the driver and passenger and started a drug investigation. They say they found about 1.2 kilograms of cocaine and 11 grams of crack cocaine worth about $33,100; $1,740 in cash; and drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Two men in their 50s were charged with trafficking cocaine and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,00o, and released on an undertaking.

