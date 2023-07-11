Menu

Winnipeg police seize cocaine, crack, two men charged

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 12:25 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Police say they have arrested two men after seizing cocaine and crack during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021 at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. Police say they have arrested two men after seizing cocaine and crack during a traffic stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Two Winnipeg men face various drug-related charges after police found cocaine and crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

Winnipeg police say they tried to stop a vehicle driving near Main Street and Redwood Avenue in the city’s North End around 9 a.m. on July 6.

The car kept driving and officers saw the driver fiddling around inside the vehicle before stopping at Main Street and Selkirk Avenue, a press release says.

Police arrested the driver and passenger and started a drug investigation. They say they found about 1.2 kilograms of cocaine and 11 grams of crack cocaine worth about $33,100; $1,740 in cash; and drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

Two men in their 50s were charged with trafficking cocaine and possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,00o, and released on an undertaking.

