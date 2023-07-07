Menu

Crime

Kitchener man facing 17 charges after loaded gun, drugs found during traffic stop

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 10:55 am
Waterloo regional police seized drugs, weapons and guns on Monday. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police seized drugs, weapons and guns on Monday. Waterloo regional police
A Kitchener man is facing 17 charges after officers found a gun during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say officers from their direct action response team pulled a man over near Victoria Street and Lackner Boulevard at around 12:30 p.m. before the officers learned that the man was a disqualified driver. They then placed him under arrest.

When they searched the vehicle, police say the officers found a loaded gun, cash and drugs, including suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, Dilaudid and morphine.

Police say a warrant was obtained and a search was conducted at a nearby motel, where officers found ammunition, a modified paintball gun, two BB guns, suspected red fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine.

A 42-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a lengthy list of weapon and drug charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

