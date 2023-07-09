Calgary Stampede breaks record for most pancakes served

Send this page to someone via email

Editor’s note: It was originally reported that 17,821 pancakes were served to break the world record. However, Calgary Stampede later clarified and said 17,182 pancakes were served.

Calgary Stampede served more than 17,000 pancakes on Sunday morning, breaking the Guinness World Record for most pancakes served in eight hours.

The not-for-profit organization began serving pancakes at 6:30 a.m. to volunteers at the GMC Stadium Courtyard, then opened it up to the public at 8 a.m. to kick off Family Day at the Stampede grounds.

Hundreds of people lined up to get a plate, with many saying it was worth the wait.

Around 17,182 pancakes were served before noon, according to Calgary Stampede officials.

An adjudicator for Guinness World Records was at the Stampede grounds to validate the new world record.

“We’re already the greatest outdoor show on earth and every year we’re looking for ways to be bigger and better,” said Shannon Greer, communications manager for Calgary Stampede.

“This seems appropriate because this year Calgary Stampede is celebrating its 100th anniversary.”

Greer told Global News the original goal to beat was serving more than 14,208 pancakes in eight hours. Officials and volunteers were expected to serve 20,000 people or about 40,000 pancakes.

Despite not meeting the original goal, Greer said pancake breakfasts are meant to bring communities together during Stampede season.

“There really is a pancake for everyone,” she said. “You can still celebrate Stampede and enjoy the community spirit within your community.”