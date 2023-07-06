Fire breaks out at Riverbend home, neighbour’s dog missing

Send this page to someone via email

A Thursday morning house fire in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood caused significant damage to one home, a garage, a fence and a shed, and now the search is underway for a missing dog.

Carol Henke, Calgary Fire Department public information officer, confirmed to Global News that fire crews were called to a home on Riverbend Gate Southeast, in the community of Riverbend, at around 9:20 a.m.

Firefighters were met by flames and smoke pouring from the property when they arrived in the alleyway of the home. It was determined that all residents were safe and had escaped from the home unharmed.

Two cats were rescued from the basement of the burning house.

According to Henke, the fire was doused before it could significantly spread, but the neighbouring homes on either side were damaged by the heat.

Nueka, a neighbour’s medium-sized dog, fled the area during the fire response and, as of 11:30 a.m., had yet to be found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nueka remains unaccounted for after running off during Thursday morning’s house fire response in Riverbend. (supplied)