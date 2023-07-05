Victim impact statements to be read as North Vancouver stabbing suspect in court

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people packed a courtroom in Vancouver Wednesday morning as a sentencing hearing was scheduled to start for the man who killed one person and sent six others to the hospital in a March 2021 knife attack in North Vancouver.

The hearing will now start at 2 p.m.

In May, Yannick Bandaogo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, five charges of attempted murder and one charge of aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which took place in and around the Lynn Valley Library.

This hearing will be the first opportunity for the victims to speak directly to their attacker.

The 30-year-old had no connection to the victims and a motive has not yet been revealed.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in prison but the question of when Bandaogo will be eligible for parole is still to be debated.

The judge will ultimately decide when he’ll be able to apply for parole, which could be in as little as 10 years, or as long as 25.

Bandaogo has links to Quebec and has a criminal record with a history of violence in that province, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

There were five female victims and one male victim, ranging from 22 years old to 78 years old. One of the women later died from her injuries.

About half a dozen victim impact statements are expected to be heard during the course of the hearing, in particular, Wednesday afternoon from the family of the victim who was killed.

This sentencing hearing is scheduled to continue through Friday.