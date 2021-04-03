Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 3 2021 2:00pm
04:40

Drive-thru vigil to be held for Lynn Valley victims

Organizers of Saturday night’s vigil explain the safety protocols in place and why it is important the community unites following last weekend’s stabbing attack.

Advertisement

Video Home