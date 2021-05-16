Menu

Global News Morning BC
May 16 2021 2:02pm
05:08

Art project paying tribute to Lynn Valley stabbing victims

North Vancouver artist, Berene Campbell, is launching a massive art project with the goal of helping the Lynn Valley community heal. She shares the details of how people can get involved.

