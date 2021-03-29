North Vancouver stabbings: Police investigating motive, reason suspect was in B.C.
The 28-year-old North Vancouver suspect accused of carrying out the stabbings at Lynn Valley public library on Saturday has “links to Quebec” and police are investigating what brought him to British Columbia and what potential motive for the attack could be, said Insp. Michelle Tansey from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on Monday. The suspect appeared in court and has been charged with second-degree murder.