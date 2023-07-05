Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect vehicle located in Saddle Ridge hit-and-run that injured 10-year-old boy

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 2:11 pm
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. View image in full screen
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police Service officials confirm a Dodge Ram pickup truck that’s believed to have struck a child on an e-scooter in a northeast neighbourhood has been found.

According to police, tips from the public led investigators to the truck and the owner is cooperating with police. As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been laid in connection with the investigation.

A 10-year-old boy was riding an e-scooter eastbound along Savanna Boulevard N.E., near the Savanna Gardens intersection, on the night of June 23 when he was hit by a vehicle travelling the same direction.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and surveillance footage from the area indicated the suspect vehicle was a Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer.

The boy was helped to his home by Good Samaritans and then transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition. The nature of his injuries has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

CPS officials say the boy’s condition has since improved and he has been released from hospital.

Investigators suspect the driver of a black sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 200 that had been travelling behind the truck at the time of the collision, may have additional information that could assist the case.

Police are asking that driver, or anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam of the hit-and-run crash, to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit an anonymous top to Crime Stoppers.

Related News
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceHit and Rune-scooterHit and Run CrashDodge RamSaddle RidgeChrysler 200Savanna BoulevardSavanna Gardens
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content