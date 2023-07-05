Suspect vehicle located in Saddle Ridge hit-and-run that injured 10-year-old boy

Calgary Police Service officials confirm a Dodge Ram pickup truck that’s believed to have struck a child on an e-scooter in a northeast neighbourhood has been found.

According to police, tips from the public led investigators to the truck and the owner is cooperating with police. As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been laid in connection with the investigation.

A 10-year-old boy was riding an e-scooter eastbound along Savanna Boulevard N.E., near the Savanna Gardens intersection, on the night of June 23 when he was hit by a vehicle travelling the same direction.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and surveillance footage from the area indicated the suspect vehicle was a Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer.

The boy was helped to his home by Good Samaritans and then transported by ambulance to hospital in serious condition. The nature of his injuries has not been released.

CPS officials say the boy’s condition has since improved and he has been released from hospital.

Investigators suspect the driver of a black sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 200 that had been travelling behind the truck at the time of the collision, may have additional information that could assist the case.

Police are asking that driver, or anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam of the hit-and-run crash, to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to submit an anonymous top to Crime Stoppers.