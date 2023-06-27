Menu

Crime

Calgary police seek witnesses, dashcam footage from hit-and-run involving child

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 7:54 pm
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023.
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police hope the public can provide information on a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old boy last week.

On June 23 at around 8:30 p.m., police believe a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer was travelling east on Savanna Boulevard Northeast, with the boy riding an e-scooter in the same direction along the same road in Saddle Ridge.

Police believe the victim was struck near the intersection of Savanna Gardens N.E., but say the driver did not stop or remain at the scene of the accident.

A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. View image in gallery mode
A CCTV image of a blue pickup truck Calgary police believe was involved in a hit-and-run on June 23, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service

Good Samaritans helped the boy as he walked home, where EMS later attended to his injuries. Since Friday, the boy’s condition deteriorated and police said he is in serious condition in hospital.

Police are looking to identify the truck, which is described as a newer-model blue Dodge Ram, towing a black trailer at the time.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Charges laid in a horrific hit and run
Crime Calgary crime Hit and Run Calgary Hit-and-run child hit and run Saddle Ridge hit and run Savanna Boulevard
