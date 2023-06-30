Menu

Canada

TTC documents suggest Rogers would use consortium model for wireless network build

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2023 12:38 pm
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Documents suggest Rogers Communications Inc. intended to build out the TTC's wireless network with its rival carriers under a consortium model when it purchased the Canadian operations of BAI Communications in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Documents suggest the TTC thought Rogers Communications Inc. would build out the subway wireless network with its rival carriers under a consortium model when it purchased the Canadian operations of BAI Communications in April.

While Bell Canada and Telus Corp. have both fiercely advocated for a joint build of the upcoming 5G network though a consortium model similar to that of Montreal’s Metro system, rejecting a pay-for-access approach, Rogers has not publicly committed to either model.

A TTC briefing note shows the transit agency expected the company to invite other carriers “to join them in a consortium model, similar to how other network transit systems in Canada are deployed.”

The note was sent to the City of Toronto’s TTC board of commissioners on April 10 in advance of Rogers’ announcement later that day about acquiring BAI’s Canadian arm.

The TTC says Rogers never committed to the transit agency that it would proceed with a consortium model and chalked up the language in the briefing note to a misunderstanding over the “technical definition” of the word.

Spokesman Stuart Green says TTC communications staff were using “consortium” to mean “working with other carriers” on the operations side rather than a specific term about a proposed cost-sharing model.

But documents also show that the TTC was aware of requests from rival carriers to ensure a consortium cost-sharing model.

One month before Rogers’ announcement, Bell urged the TTC to use its right of approval to “adopt a consortium approach as part of any new arrangement for the provision of wireless services in the subway system.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

