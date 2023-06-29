Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Innocent, not evasive:’ Convicted Vernon killer denied parole, claims innocence

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 29, 2023 7:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Public safety rallies held across BC'
Public safety rallies held across BC
WATCH: Several grassroots rallies were held across the province with participants saying "enough is enough" when it comes to violent crimes and public disorder. Several high-profile incidents have left people feeling unsafe, and demanding change – Apr 28, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vernon, B.C., man who continues to claim he didn’t commit the crime he is in prison for has once again failed to get parole.

Sebastian Peter Cerra, 67,  is serving a life sentence for second degree murder that started in 1999. At that time, parole eligibility was set at 20 years.

His application for full parole was denied this week, with the Parole Board of Canada claiming their duty to contribute to the protection of society would not be met if they were to grant him his request for freedom.

Click to play video: 'Convicted fentanyl dealer granted full parole'
Convicted fentanyl dealer granted full parole

According to court documents, it was May 1998 when Cerra gave a Kelowna woman $40 for the purpose of purchasing drugs for them both.

Story continues below advertisement

“The victim entered a “drug house” where she used (his) money to purchase and consume drugs in (his) absence before returning to (him) empty handed,” the Parole Board wrote in its report.

“(Cerra) became enraged and beat and choked her until she lost consciousness. (Cerra) then left her in a body of water where she drowned.”

The woman was described as a vulnerable, homeless, street-involved person who had just had a baby 12 days prior to her death.

Click to play video: 'Man connected to old Vernon murder released on full parole less than a year after sentencing'
Man connected to old Vernon murder released on full parole less than a year after sentencing

Cerra pleaded not guilty and was noted to “show no remorse or empathy at sentencing.” To this day he maintains his innocence.

The Innocence Project has also been involved and at his parole hearing, Cerra said that new evidence has emerged in his case. What that evidence is, however, remains to be seen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Parole Board of Canada said that the sentencing judge saw cause for a guilty verdict, describing the attack as savage and prolonged, and noted the high number and severity of the injuries suffered by the victim in their decision.

Among the evidence highlighted, witnesses at the trial said Cerra continued his attack even after being interrupted.

Cerra has not had a psychological assessment since 2018, the Parole Board wrote in its decision, but the psychologist at that time that he was a high risk to re-offend. They also said he got a pass on an updated assessment because “no significant changes have occurred” in his case since then.

“Based on the available information, the psychologist concluded that (Cerra) continues to present a high risk to re-offend both generally and violently. (He was) not seen as ready for parole at that time and it was recommended that any releases granted be gradual and well-planned,” the report reads.

“A previous psychological assessment from 1999, indicates that (he) met the diagnostic criteria for psychopathy. The psychologist said (he) would be an extremely challenging case in terms of treatment.”

The parole board said that Cerra’s accountability and reintegration potential are both rated “low”, and his motivation level is “medium”. and he’s not participating in a correctional plan.

Click to play video: 'Parolee in Vernon manslaughter case accused of aggravated assault'
Parolee in Vernon manslaughter case accused of aggravated assault

Cerra told the board he is a “proud man who will not admit to an offense (he) did not commit.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He told the board that at the beginning of his sentence his lawyer told him to keep silent about the crime and he continues to follow this advice.

That’s why he will not take programs requiring him to speak about the murder and he also has argued the  Supreme Court has declared that programs are illegal.

The parole board said that Cerra has been described as superficial and evasive, with a grandiose sense of self and a tendency to minimize his past difficulties and portray himself in a positive light.

He “asserts that (he is) innocent, not evasive,” he said.

Ultimately, the parole board said, Cerra’s institutional behaviour has improved over time but he’s not addressing the risks they’re concerned he offers to the greater society.

The board said it has considered the court and police documents describing his violent and brutal murder of a vulnerable woman in its decision. While certain risk issues can be assumed from the information accepted by the court at trial, the board said the actual factors that contributed to Cerra’s violence are still unknown.

Click to play video: 'Family of Vernon beating victim speaks out after warrant issued for convicted man'
Family of Vernon beating victim speaks out after warrant issued for convicted man

“This is primarily because (he) refuses to talk about (his) crime with those whose job it is to help (him) address the roots of (his) violence,” the board wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“(Cerra) continues to maintain (his) innocence and as a proud man will not compromise (his) principles.”

Cerra is involved with the Innocence Canada program and has told the board there is new evidence that has emerged in his case and other evidence used to convict him has been refuted.

He offered to show the board these materials, however, it explained to Cerra that its role is not to decide on his “guilt or innocence but rather to assess (his) risk for conditional release.”

To get that, Cerra needs to show the board that he can follow a release plan.

In recent months, Cerra posted a website claiming new evidence proves he was wrongfully convicted of a murder he never committed.

It pointed to DNA evidence, and new witness testimony, as avenues to his eventual exoneration. The site is currently down.

More on Crime
KelownaVernonParole Board of CanadaDrug DeathpsychopathyKelowna sex trade worker killedSebastian Peter Cerra
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content