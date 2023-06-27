Motorcycle rider in critical condition after losing control on Groat Road

Send this page to someone via email

A man was left in life-threatening condition after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding in south-central Edmonton.

The serious single-vehicle crash happened Monday night on Groat Road, just south of the bridge over the North Saskatchewan River.

Just after 9 p.m., police said a 44-year-old man was riding the motorcycle south on Groat Road.

At 95 Avenue, the rider lost control and mounted the west curb, sliding into a tree at the exit to Emily Murphy Park Road, police said.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The exit to Emily Murphy Park Road was closed to traffic and Groat Road was restricted to one lane southbound for a number of hours while the collision was investigated.

Speed is considered to be a factor in the collision, police said, and the major collision investigation section is investigating.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone who has dash camera footage from the area of Groat Road and Emily Murphy Park Road at or around the time of the collision to contact police.

EPS can be reached at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.