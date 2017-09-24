Part of Groat Road shut down as Edmonton police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

Part of northbound Groat Road was shut down on Sunday as Edmonton police investigated a fatal motorcycle crash.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said the road was closed in the area of the Groat Road Bridge. They said they expected the northbound part of the road to be shut down for several hours.

According to police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on the bridge at 2 p.m. They said a 53-year-old woman was riding a Honda Shadow motorcycle when she hit a concrete barrier while heading north. They said she died of her injuries at the scene.

Police said speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and police said traffic was being re-routed towards the University of Alberta campus.

Police said the woman’s death marks Edmonton’s 18th traffic fatality of 2017.

More to come…