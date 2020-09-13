Massive motorcycle memorial Sunday honours Darcy Evans, 46, who died in Edmonton crash

Send this page to someone via email

A massive memorial ride took place in Edmonton Sunday for a man who died in a motorcycle crash at the end of August.

Darcy Evans, 46, died on Aug. 31 when he was travelling north on Groat Road after he lost control and struck a centre barrier. Evans was thrown from his motorcycle, according to authorities.

Around 250 people remembered Evans Sunday as a man who was a big part of the motorcycle community and made a mark on many people around the city.

“He was a very well-known and very liked person in our community,” said Cory Bacon, one of the organizers of Sunday’s ride. “In the motorcycle community, the car community, and also Edmonton’s photography community as well.”

Bacon said the ride was organized as part of the Ride In Paradise Memorial (RIP’M) group, a local initiative that honours those who lose their lives on the road.

“It helps bring closure for the community, for his close friends, family, for everybody,” Bacon said Tweet This

A massive memorial ride took place on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, for Darcy Evans, who died in a crash on Groat Road at the end of August. Wes Rosa / Global News

The ride Sunday started at city hall and looped down through the River Valley to end at William Hawrelak Park. Bacon said he hoped those who saw the ride were reminded of the importance of keeping an eye out for motorcyclists on the road.

“People get very complacent. They just forget to look twice,” Bacon said.

“Motorcycles, they can hide anywhere — the blind spots of your car. If you don’t look very close, you can miss something.”

Bacon added that Evans was also known in the motorcycle community as an experienced rider who taught many of those who participated Sunday how to ride.

“It’s fantastic to see the support of the community for everyone in the community,” Bacon said.

A photo of Darcy Evans. Supplied

Evans was a photographer. On his website, he said he “always loved the beauty that can be found in the simplest things around us.”

–With files from Global News’ Sarah Komadina

