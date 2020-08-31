Groat Road closed due to serious motorcycle collision

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcycle and pickup truck collided Monday afternoon on Groat Road north of the North Saskatchewan River, causing police to shut down the road in both directions.

The crash happened after 3 p.m., just south of the 107 Avenue overpass.

Edmonton police said the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured. Police did not report any other injuries.

An Edmonton police spokesperson said drivers trying to get onto Groat Road from the University of Alberta area, River Valley Road or Victoria Park Road will not be able to go north, and drivers trying to access Groat Road from 107 Avenue or 111 Avenue will not be able to go south.

Police said the road would be closed for several hours, so drivers are advised to find another route.

— More to come…

